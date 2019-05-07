

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $173.1 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $216.6 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $173.1 million or $0.39 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $1.34 billion from $1.39 billion last year.



Western Union Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $173.1 Mln. vs. $207.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.34 Bln vs. $1.39 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX