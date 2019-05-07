

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's profit came in at $37 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $55 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NCR Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $73 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $1.54 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



NCR Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $73 Mln. vs. $85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.48 vs. $0.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.54 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $2.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX