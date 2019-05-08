The Royal Canadian Mint Releases a Trio of Coins Honouring Queen Victoria

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Royal Canadian Mint is marking the 200th anniversary of the birth of the monarch who gave royal assent to the act that ushered in Canadian Confederation in 1867 and chose Ottawa as our nation's capital. The legacy of Her Majesty Queen Victoria continues to live on in numerous other cities where streets, schools and landmarks still bear her name. Just in time for the official holiday celebrating her birth, the Mint has crafted a 5 oz. fine silver coin featuring a full-colour reproduction of her 1838 state portrait; a rectangular, coloured fine silver coin replicating the design of the Canadian 50-cent stamp celebrating her Diamond Jubilee in 1897; and a pure gold coin dated 1819-2019, featuring an engraved cameo of the young queen. All of these coins are available now.

Another historic theme appears on the 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin - 60 Years of Prominence: The St. Lawrence Seaway. Designed by artist Claire Watson, this 99.99% pure silver coin celebrates six decades of the US-Canada partnership that created and maintains this vital trade link. Symbolically, the outside edge of the coin evokes the links of an anchor chains, representing the strength of the trade relationship forged by the Seaway. A split maple leaf and star pattern adorning the bow of a cargo ship exiting a giant lock adds emphasizes the significance of this famed shipping lane to Canada and the United States.

The Mint is also proud to launch a new innovation with the 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Sparkle of the Heart. Anna Bucciarelli's floral design is enhanced by the addition of a raised, delicately engraved structure which houses a genuine Fire and IceTM Canadian diamond. Thanks to a patented Dancing Diamond mechanism developed by Beverly Hills Jewellers Canada, the diamond continuously oscillates and twinkles.

Other finely crafted keepsakes appearing this month include:

The 2019 Fine Silver Coin Set - The Canadian Maple Masters Collection, featuring Steve Hepburn designs on five 99.99% pure silver, ranging from one ounce to one kilogram;

Collection, featuring designs on five 99.99% pure silver, ranging from one ounce to one kilogram; A 3 oz. fine silver and a 1 oz. pure gold coin, both featuring contrasting selective gold plating, marking the 40 th anniversary of the Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin;

anniversary of the Gold Maple Leaf bullion coin; The 2019 5-Ounce Fine Silver Big Coin Series: 50-Cent Coin;

Coin; The 2019 $20 Fine Silver Coin - Canadian Fauna: The Sea Otter, featuring a colourful illustration by W. Allan Hancock ;

Fine Silver Coin - Canadian Fauna: The Sea Otter, featuring a colourful illustration by W. ; The 2019 $8 Fine Silver Coin - Pandas: A Golden Gift of Friendship, a fully gold-plated silver coin designed by Simon Ng ;

Fine Silver Coin - Pandas: A Golden Gift of Friendship, a fully gold-plated silver coin designed by ; The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin - Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities - Tulips, designed by Steve Hepburn ; and

Fine Silver Coin - Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities - Tulips, designed by ; and The 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin - Zodiac Series: Gemini, designed by Jori Van Der Linde .

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca . Coin images are available here .

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada, 1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint' boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is recognized as one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca.

Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Tel: +1 (613) 949-5777, reeves@mint.ca