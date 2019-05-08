sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Weatherford Announces Postponement of First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

BAAR, Switzerland, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) (the "Company") today announced that it has postponed its first quarter 2019 earnings release until Friday, May 10, 2019. As a result, the conference call scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time has been cancelled. The Company intends to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 on Friday, May 10, 2019.

About Weatherford

Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in over 80 countries and has a network of approximately 650 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs approximately 26,000 people.

For more information, visit www.weatherford.com and connect with Weatherford on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Contacts:
Christoph Bausch
713.836.4615
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Karen David-Green
713.836.7430
Senior Vice President, Stakeholder Engagement and Chief Marketing Officer

Weatherford logo.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/73933/weatherford_international_logo.jpg


