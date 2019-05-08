Theramed Health Corporation: EVITRADE Announces Rebranding and Name Change to THERAMED Health Corporation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / Tuesday, May 7, 2019 / EVITRADE Health Systems Corp. (CSE: EVA, OTCQB: EVAHF) (the 'Company') is pleased to announce that on May 1, 2019 it changed its name from 'EVITRADE Health Systems Corp.' to 'THERAMED HEALTH CORPORATION' with the British Columbia corporate registry, and it has rebranded itself under its new name and will trade under the new symbol 'TMED' expected to be effective May 8, 2019.

The Company has filed its Change of Corporate Structure and certificate of name change on www.SEDAR.com in conjunction with the rebranding. The Company's new CUSIP is '88339L100' and its new ISIN is 'CA88339L1004'.

The Company is continuing work on developing products, research, and commercialization on several fronts including but not limited to:

Continued development under its previously announced joint-venture for its licensed excipient delivery system that includes formulation of Hemp-based (CBD) and other neutraceuticals/pharmaceuticals.

Setup and production of CBD using proprietary extraction technologies at its facility in Nevada.

Developing CBD protocols and research - focused on achieving elevation of the human condition through advanced medical solutions and effective health and wellness products.

Personalized medical care system (including CBD usage monitoring and effects on the cardiovascular system) in addition to advanced molecular biology.

About THERAMED HEALTH

(CSE: TMED, OTCQB: EVAHF)

Theramed Health Corporation - is a technology company specializing in the Health and Life Sciences sector looking to deliver effective personalized health solutions and products with a higher degree of predictability and consistency.



The Company is focused on the following areas to help improve health: personalized medical care (including CBD usage monitoring and effects on the cardiovascular system), molecular biology, pharmaceutical & nutraceutical solutions, and genetics.

Through its subsidiaries' focus on technologies involved in extracting and purifying CBD extracts for its personalized healthcare system, the Company may be the first to offer a complete quality assured vertically integrated 'CBD Health System' for monitoring and recording the effects of CBD on your cardiovascular system.

