sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,013 Euro		+0,003
+29,41 %
WKN: A2JNBN ISIN: CA37958T1003 Ticker-Symbol: 3GB 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,01
0,012
07.05.
0,01
0,013
07.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING CORP0,013+29,41 %