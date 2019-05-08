sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 
08.05.2019 | 07:05
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the first quarter 2019

In the first quarter 2019 Hexagon Group generated NOK 821.8 (416.3) million in revenues and recorded an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 150.3 (66.5) million, driven by the strong performance of Agility Fuel Solutions, consolidated for the first time in this quarter after its acquisition on 4 January. The acquisition included a net gain on the transaction of NOK 69.4 million. Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 92.2 (47.3) million and profit/loss before tax came to NOK 66.1 (31.3) million.

Key developments

  • Closed the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction on 4 January 2019
  • Agility extended exclusive long-term agreement with New Flyer Industries with total value of MUSD 75 (approx. MNOK 640)
  • Awarded order for TITAN transport modules from Certarus with a total value of MUSD 8.1 (approx. MNOK 70)
  • Completed a private placement raising MNOK 493 of new share capital
  • Placed a new senior unsecured bond of NOK 1.1 billion to complete the long-term financing of the Agility transaction
  • Awarded contract from Audi to supply hydrogen tanks for development and small FCEV serial production


Key developments after balance sheet date

  • Agility launched high-performance battery packs and electric drivetrains, which will be delivered to multiple truck OEM electric vehicle programs
  • Awarded order for TITAN transport modules from Certarus with total value of MUSD 5.2 million (approx. MNOK 45)


For more information
Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagongroup.com

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com


About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications.

For more information, please visit www.hexagongroup.com

Follow us on Twitter: @HexagonASA


Attachments

  • HEX Q1 2019 Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a00b1743-fd05-4b62-9a75-b0c00e8b3591)
  • HEX Q1 2019 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f0affddf-8546-4beb-85b0-584f72cb1de0)

