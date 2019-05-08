Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the first quarter 2019

In the first quarter 2019 Hexagon Group generated NOK 821.8 (416.3) million in revenues and recorded an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 150.3 (66.5) million, driven by the strong performance of Agility Fuel Solutions, consolidated for the first time in this quarter after its acquisition on 4 January. The acquisition included a net gain on the transaction of NOK 69.4 million. Operating profit (EBIT) was NOK 92.2 (47.3) million and profit/loss before tax came to NOK 66.1 (31.3) million.



Key developments

Closed the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction on 4 January 2019

Agility extended exclusive long-term agreement with New Flyer Industries with total value of MUSD 75 (approx. MNOK 640)

Awarded order for TITAN transport modules from Certarus with a total value of MUSD 8.1 (approx. MNOK 70)

Completed a private placement raising MNOK 493 of new share capital

Placed a new senior unsecured bond of NOK 1.1 billion to complete the long-term financing of the Agility transaction

Awarded contract from Audi to supply hydrogen tanks for development and small FCEV serial production



Key developments after balance sheet date

Agility launched high-performance battery packs and electric drivetrains, which will be delivered to multiple truck OEM electric vehicle programs

Awarded order for TITAN transport modules from Certarus with total value of MUSD 5.2 million (approx. MNOK 45)



For more information

Jon Erik Engeset, CEO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 916 30 550 | jon.erik.engeset@hexagongroup.com

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele@hexagongroup.com

Hiva Ghiri, VP Investor Relations, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 958 66 790 | hiva.ghiri@hexagongroup.com



