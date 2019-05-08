Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-05-08 07:11 CEST -- From May 09, 2019, a purchase of own shares procedure for AB Šiauliu bankas ORS (ISIN code LT0000102253) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is May 22, 2019. The price per share is EUR 0.525 The maximum number of shares to buy is 1 176 485 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Order book: SAB1LOS. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com