As AlgaEnergy expands its international business strategy the company has initially focused on agricultural markets in which there is a growing need for innovation and efficient solutions to increase crop yields and quality. In these markets, AlgaEnergy is leveraging its privileged position as a world reference in the field of sustainably-produced biological solutions and their application to agriculture by introducing its innovative range of highly effective agricultural products. After the recent incorporation of Douglas Ry Wagner as President of International Agribusiness of AlgaEnergy, the company has announced the appointment of Debabrata Sarkar as Vice President, Asia Pacific.

Debabrata Sarkar is Agricultural Graduate with MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) and brings over 20 years of experience in the international agricultural sector. During this time, he has worked in commercial roles and business development, and in the fields of marketing, brand management and registration, development and launch of new products. He also brings in-depth knowledge of the Asian market. Mr. Sarkar has held executive roles in leading global companies such as Monsanto (as Business Manager, Profit Centre Head, Regional Product Leader), Chemtura (as Head of Marketing and Business Development in South Asia), and as a Country Head for India for a US-based biologicals solution company.

Regarding the position of AlgaEnergy in Asia Pacific and the recent opening of the company's subsidiary in India, Mr. Sarkar has highlighted that "Asia Pacific, and in particular India, is one of the most important and fastest-growing markets, especially in the agri-food industry. Thanks to AlgaEnergy's innovative products we have set as our mission to help farmers increase the profitability of their farms in an environmentally friendly way. AlgaEnergy's products are highly innovative, effective and sustainable, and differentiated from other commonly used products of reference," added Sarkar. Mr. Sarkar elaborated that "Owing to the company's unique technology that offers solutions for many different industries, including agriculture, nutrition, cosmetics, aquaculture, pharmaceuticals and, in the future bioenergy, AlgaEnergy has an immense growth potential not only in India but also across the region and around the world."

Lokesh Singh, AlgaEnergy's Country Manager for India

AlgaEnergy has also announced the appointment of Dr. Lokesh Singh as Country Manager for AlgaEnergy in India. Dr. Singh carried out his Ph.D. in Plant Breeding Genetics at the University of Haryana (HAU) and brings over 15 years of experience. He has held executive roles with a strong commercial and technological profile in leading companies such as Monsanto (as Regional Technology Development Manager and Regional Sales Manager), Alliance Manager for a US-based biological company for India. He has also worked as Senior Research Fellow in the State Agricultural University in India.

The addition of Mr. Sakar and Dr. Singh to the AlgaEnergy leadership team reinforces the company's ambitions to rapidly expand its presence and expertise across many international markets and bring its range of highly effective, sustainably-produced and environmentally friendly agricultural products to the Asia and India region.

AlgaEnergy is a biotechnology-based company specialized in the science of microalgae. The company consolidates over 4 decades of state-of-the-art knowledge related to microalgae, generated by the main specialized universities, and has invested millionaire resources in applied R&D, positioning itself as the main international reference in this field. AlgaEnergy's mission is to develop and commercialize innovative high-quality products derived from microalgae, targeting specific needs in different industries.

In the agricultural sector, after 10 years of research and development, AlgaEnergy launched its brand AgriAlgae, a range of high quality biostimulants combining different microalgae species grown at AlgaEnergy's cutting edge facilities, whose effectiveness in terms of increasing yields and improving qualities is demonstrated by numerous independent field trials.

