

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.PK) reported that its first quarter profit attributable to shareholders declined to 120 million euros or 0.10 euros per share from last year's 262 million euros or 0.21 euros per share, reflecting a higher tax burden of about 90 million euros. In the previous year, tax refunds had a positive impact.



In addition, the tax ratio rose as a result of higher compulsory contributions which are largely non-tax deductible. The net result was also impacted by the year-on-year 60 million euros weaker performance of the discontinued Equity Markets and Commodities business.



Operating profit was 244 million euros, down from 258 million euros last year.



Group revenues for the quarter declined to 2.16 billion euros from last year's 2.22 billion euros, due to exceptional items and valuation effects. Underlying revenues were 2.19 billion euros, down from 2.22 billion euros in the previous year.



The Bank said it will continue its growth strategy in 2019 and expects higher underlying revenues than in the previous year. It targets a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of at least 12.75% by the end of 2019. The Bank plans to maintain a pay-out ratio for financial year 2019 at a level comparable to 2018.



