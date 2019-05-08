

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Osram Licht AG (OSAGF.PK), a German manufacturer of lamps, lighting systems, and electronic control gears, reported Wednesday a second-quarter net loss of 91 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 56 million euros.



The loss was due to transformation costs and an impairment charge in the controls business.



EBITDA plunged 92.4 percent from last year to 11 million euros. EBITDA margin fell to 1.3 percent from 15.5 percent last year.



Adjusted for special items, EBITDA was at 70 million euros, down 56 percent from last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.1 percent, compared to 16.9 percent a year ago.



Revenue fell 8.2 percent to 862 million euros from 938 million euros a year ago. Revenue on a comparable basis dropped 13.5 percent.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, the company continues to expect a decline in revenue from continuing operations of 11 to 14 percent, an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 to 10 percent and a negative free cash flow of between 50 million euros and 150 million euros.



The company, as announced earlier, said that it is responding consistently to the development of the markets and plans savings of over 200 million euros by 2021.



Regarding its talks with Bain Capital and The Carlyle Group about a possible takeover, the company now said the due diligence process continues.



