Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2019

Netcompany - Interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2019



Company announcement

No 13/2019

8 May 2019



Summary

Netcompany realised organic revenue of DKK 597.7m in Q1 2019, corresponding to an organic and reported revenue growth of 15.6%.

Adjusted EBITA grew by 15.2% to DKK 147.2m compared to DKK 127.8m in Q1 2018, corresponding to an adjusted EBITA margin of 24.6%.

The average number of full-time employees grew by 332 from 1,766 during Q1 2018 to 2,098 during Q1 2019.

Free cash flow remained strong and increased by 11.2% from DKK 67.6m in Q1 2018 to DKK 75.2m in Q1 2019. Normalised for on account tax payments, free cash flow increased by 67% to DKK 111.1m, yielding a cash conversion ratio of 92.7%.

Revenue visibility for the year 2019 increased by 13.1% to DKK 1,786.3m compared to DKK 1,579.4m at the beginning of 2019, of which DKK 597.7m reflected realised revenue during Q1 2019.

For 2019, Netcompany maintains its expectations to revenue growth in constant currencies of between 20% - 25% and group adjusted EBITA margin in constant currencies of around 26%.



"We have delivered growth as expected of 15.6% in Q1 2019 against a relative high revenue growth in Q1 2018, supportive of our ambition to grow between 20% and 25% for the full year. Margins and free cash flow was improved compared to Q1 2018 as a result of our continued focus on delivering projects on time, quality and budget to our customers. Our businesses in both Norway and the UK grew by around 30% and margins were improved. In Denmark, we saw growth returning to the private segment based on larger scale projects coming to the market.

During Q1 2019, we deliberately slowed the recruiting pace and yet we have welcomed more than 137 employees since the beginning of the year.

We are off to a good start for the year in line with our expectations." André Rogaczewski, Netcompany CEO and Co-founder





Q1 Performance highlights

Reported and organic revenue growth of 15.6%

Gross margin increased to 39.1%

Free cash flow improved by 67% to DKK 111.1m

Cash convertion rate of 92.7%



Financial overview

For full details on financial performance, see enclosed interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2019.



Conference details

In connection with the publication of the results for Q1 2019, Netcompany will host a conference call on 8 May 2019 at 10.00 CEST. The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the company's website; www.netcompany.com



Dial-in details for investors and analysts:

DK: +45 32 72 80 42

UK: +44 (0)207 192 8000



Confirmation code: 2387888

Webcast Player URL: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/65hgz47v



Additional information

André Rogaczewski, CEO +45 70 13 14 40

Thomas Johansen, CFO +45 51 19 32 24

