

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis (NVS) said Wednesday that a new analysis of the Phase III EXPAND study showed that treatment with Mayzent (siponimod) had a clinically meaningful positive impact on cognitive processing speed or CPS in patients living with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis or SPMS. Cognitive processing speed is an important element in cognitive function.



The EXPAND data also showed patients who were treated earlier in the course of their disease with less cognitive impairment - benefited most from Mayzent treatment compared to placebo, suggesting early treatment is important to ensure better cognitive outcomes that are critical in helping patients maintain their independence for longer.



Novartis will present these findings at the 2019 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting or AAN in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mayzent is the only FDA-approved treatment for active SPMS based on a positive pivotal study of a typical SPMS patient population.



Novartis noted that impairment in cognitive function substantially impacts the lives of patients with MS and their families. Half to three-quarters of people with MS are unemployed within 10 years of diagnosis, with cognitive impairment being the leading predictor of occupational disability.



Ralph Benedict, Professor of Neuropsychology at Buffalo General Medical Center and an EXPAND study investigator said, 'The EXPAND study revealed exciting findings for SPMS patients and the scientific community. We are delighted to see Mayzent may protect against cognitive decline, as preserving cognitive function is a crucial aim of disease-modifying MS treatments.'



However, Novartis added that treatment with Mayzent did not result in significant differences in tests such as the Brief Visuospatial Memory Test-Revised or BVMT-R, assessing memory.



According to Novartis, data previously published from EXPAND showed that Mayzent significantly slowed the rate of brain shrinkage in patients with SPMS by more than 20 percent. Brain shrinkage was found to be related to loss of cognitive function and disability progression.



