Music Tech Fest Hosts MTF Labs Together With Infobip in Croatia

MTFPula Brings the Forefront of Innovation to Infobip HQ Campus Pangea

STOCKHOLM, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Tech Fest is thrilled to announce a new partnership with one of Europe's fastest-growing software unicorns: Infobip, a global cloud communications company for businesses and a leader in omni-channel engagement.

The multi-day innovation intensive MTFLabs brings members of MTF's global community of experts to work with Infobip engineers at MTFPula on May 15th - 18th at Infobip's HQ Campus Pangea in the heart of historic Istria, in Croatia.

MTFPula will build on Infobip's cutting-edge Voice technology platform and combine it with Vocal AI to further develop some of the projects and ideas established at MTFLabs innovation events at KTH in Stockholm, ZKM in Karlsruhe and most recently at the Musikmesse in Frankfurt.

Michela Magas, MTF's founder and innovation advisor to the European Commission and G7 leaders, says:

"Infobip epitomises European entrepreneurship: it has built a corporate culture based on local community values combined with the knowledge of global business, it employs both locally grown and international talent, it upskills its workforce with the latest technologies including machine learning and AI, and promotes gender equality right across the board. With over 1600 employees across 61 sites around the world, and heading for 2000 staff by the end of the year, Infobip is proof that we can build global success stories in all corners of Europe firmly based on our local values."

Put simply, Voice AI focuses on accent and precision, Vocal AI reveals emotion and character. MTFPula will explore the relationship between the two approaches, and the impact of the voice in the context of synaesthesia, cymatics, frequencies, generative systems, and accessibility, through the use of space data simulators, and even by bouncing participants' voices off the surface of the Moon in real time. A series of exclusive events will see a live MoonBounce in partnership with the University of Pula, a VIP exclusive synaesthesia performance with LJ Rich; a workshop for children allowing them to feel music through vibration, and conversations with leading innovators and award-winning entrepreneurs for the MTF Podcast.

"Infobip is proud to cooperate with MTF Labs and host the event in Croatia for the very first time at Infobip's HQ in Vodnjan bringing the very forefront of innovation to our company. Innovation is the core of Infobip and we couldn't be more excited to welcome the MTF team of world renowned scientists and innovators to our HQ inspiring and working with our engineers,' said Silvio Kutic, CEO of Infobip.

MTFLabs has been invited to stimulate Infobip employees to imagine new scenarios and create new IP by collaborating with 10 international high-level experts invited from the MTF community, who bring a variety of highly original creative approaches to ideation.

They include:

LJ Rich(UK) - technologist, sound-designer, inventor and NASA Datanaut. She's also well known for presenting on the BBC's flagship technology show 'Click' and for her performances that use synaesthesia - a mixing of the senses that gives her both super-powers and fatal flaws! She sees colours when hearing music, and food tastes and textures map to musical keys.

CJ Carr (USA) - expert in Deep Learning and Vocal AI, music, art, language, computational creativity, DSP, NLP, MIR. He has trained neural networks to work in collaboration with artists and musicians and will be showcasing his Vocal AI work. Read more in The Verge .

Kelly Snook (UK/USA) - 19 years NASA scientist, developer of the MiMu gloves for Imogen Heap, author of the Kepler Concordia project focusing on Kepler's Music of the Planets and Professor of Media Arts and the University of Brighton.

Tim Yates (UK) - accessibility specialist and programmer, founder of Hackoustic and R&D Programme Leader for Drake Music, the UK's leading national organisation working in music, disability and technology.

Martine-Nicole Rojina (Germany/Netherlands) - author of Sister Moon, Invited Artist at the Dwingeloo Telescope in the Netherlands, artist and producer. Martine-Nicole is organising a live MoonBounce on Wednesday 15th of May in collaboration with the University of Pula.

Mordechai Braunstein (Israel) - founder of CyMagic , which uses cymatics - how sound affects matter - to educate about sound, vibration and material properties. On Saturday 18th he will run a workshop for children to teach them to feel the music through vibration of various materials, in collaboration with Synergy Moon.

Ginger Leigh (USA) - interactive experience designer who has created large-scale multimodal experiences at Sonar in Barcelona, SAT in Montreal and Orlando Science Center. She uses brainwaves, cymatics, psychoacoustics, sensors and data to tap into real and imaginary worlds and make them experiential.

Johanna Tano (Sweden) - new media artist, programmer and creative technologist. Johanna is the principal author of the Synchronica NASA space data simulator which won the Grand Prize at MTF Stockholm and which was further developed at MTFLabs@ZKM in Karlsruhe.

Andrea Grin Cerrato (Italy) - expert in generative music, audio technician, sound programmer and photographer. Andrea developed the generative music for the Synchronica space data simulator at MTFLabs@ZKM.

Stefano Piermatteo (Italy) - projection mapping and IoT device specialist, interaction designer and developer. Stefano is Co-founder at KU Projection and R&D lead in interactive technologies.

About Infobip

Infobip powers enterprises to deliver messages across any channel, any device, at any time and anywhere worldwide. Infobip's technology creates seamless mobile interactions between businesses and people as well as simplifying the integration of almost all communication capabilities. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to include 61 offices on six continents offering in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices in 190+ countries connected to over 800 telecom networks. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, messaging apps, banks, social networks, tech companies, and aggregators.

