Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:8 May 2019

Company: Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared that a property income dividend be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2019 as follows;

Ex-Dividend Date -16 May 2019

Record Date - 17 May 2019

Payment Date - 31 May 2019

Dividend per Share - 1.19p

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186

