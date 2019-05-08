sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

31,28 Euro		-0,96
-2,98 %
WKN: 590900 ISIN: DE0005909006 Ticker-Symbol: GBF 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BILFINGER SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,15
31,35
08:19
31,14
31,30
08:24
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BILFINGER SE
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILFINGER SE31,28-2,98 %