

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger (BFLBY.PK) reported that its financial performance was in line with first quarter expectations, notably due to strong position in core industries, particularly chemicals & petrochemicals and oil & gas. Organic revenue growth was 11 percent, while orders received were below the prior year level. Looking forward, Bilfinger reaffirmed its outlook for 2019.



For the first-quarter, net profit was 9 million euros compared to a loss of 24 million euros, prior year. EBITA adjusted was negative at 4 million euros compared to a negative EBITA of 6 million euros. Adjusted loss per share narrowed to 0.14 euros from a loss of 0.16 euros, prior year.



First-quarter revenue improved by 9 percent to 1.01 billion euros from 929 million euros, previous year. Orders received were 971 million euros compared to 1.10 billion euros.



For 2019, Bilfinger anticipates organic revenue growth in the mid-single digit percentage range. For EBITA adjusted, the Group expects a significant increase to more than 100 million euros.



The Board will propose at the Annual General Meeting a dividend payment of 1.00 euros per share for the 2018 financial year.



