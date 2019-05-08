

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK), a German provider of electronic payment and risk management applications, reported Wednesday that its first-quarter earnings after tax increased 50 percent to 106.3 million euros from last year's 70.8 million euros. Earnings per share amounted to 0.86 euro, compared to 0.57 euro last year.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or EBITDA climbed 40.7 percent to 158.0 million euros from 112.3 million euros a year ago.



In the first quarter, consolidated revenues increased 34.8 percent to 566.7 million euros from prior year's 420.5 million euros.



Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew 37.4 percent to 36.7 billion euros from 26.7 billion euros last year.



Further, the company raised its fiscal 2019 BITDA guidance, and now expects between 760 million euros and 810 million euros, compared to previous view of 740 million euros and 800 million euros.



Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG, said, 'The convergence of digital payment with innovative value-added services in the field of financial services and data-driven services on one platform will drive the formation of one of the world's largest growth markets.'



