Outotec Oyj: Changes in Outotec's own shares

OUTOTEC OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY 8, 2019 at 9.05 AM

Changes in Outotec's own shares

Outotec's Board of Directors has decided to issue Outotec shares held by the company for the payment of free shares of Outotec's Employee Share Savings Plan from the 2016 savings period.

Outotec's Employee Share Savings Plan is offered for all employees globally in countries where there are no local legal, taxation or administrative restraints. Employees participating in the Plan save a proportion of their salary for purchasing Outotec shares.

For the 2016 savings period, Outotec offered one free share for each two acquired shares after a holding period of approximately three years. 747 Outotec employees are eligible for free shares from the 2016 saving period. Free shares are taxable income for the recipient and will be paid partly in Outotec's shares and partly in cash to cover taxes and tax-related payments. The exact number of payable shares will be defined when the holding period of the Employee Share Savings Plan ends on May 15, 2019.

The total number of estimated rewards paid in shares is maximum 110 000 shares.

