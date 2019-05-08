

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open flat to slightly lower on Wednesday as fears of an escalation in trade war between the U.S. and China continued to keep risk appetite in check.



The U.S. and China moved closer to an escalation of their already costly trade war after a top U.S. official confirmed plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent on Friday.



Nevertheless, a high-ranking delegation led by Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will arrive in Washington on Thursday and Friday for trade talks, media reports suggest.



Asian stocks remain broadly lower on worries about global growth.



Government bonds rallied, the Japanese yen firmed up to a six-week high and gold hit its highest level in more than a week, while oil prices stabilized after falling sharply overnight.



U.S. stocks tumbled overnight as investors grappled with the risk of an all-out trade war between China and the United States.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.8 percent to its lowest closing level in well over a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 2 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.7 percent.



European markets also finished sharply lower on Tuesday, with trade worries, downbeat economic data from Germany and France as well a downward revision in eurozone growth forecast for the current year and the next by the European Commission weighing on markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 1.4 percent. The German DAX, France's CAC 40 index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 all plunged around 1.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX