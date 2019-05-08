Quarterly Statement Q1/2019 - Wirecard AG Continues its Growth Path

ASCHHEIM Germany, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Transaction volume in Q1/19 increased by 37.4 percent

Consolidated revenues + 34.8 percent

EBITDA + 40.7 percent

Earnings after tax increased by 50.0 percent

Free cash flow + 73.5 percent

EBITDA 2019 guidance raised

Wirecard continues its growth path. In the first quarter 2019 consolidated revenues for the Group increased by 34.8 percent to EUR 566.7 million (Q1/2018: EUR 420.5 million). Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew in the first quarter 2019 by 37.4 percent to EUR 36.7 billion (Q1/2018: EUR 26.7 billion).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 40.7 percent to EUR 158.0 million (Q1/2018: EUR 112.3 million). In the reporting period, earnings after tax increased by 50.0 percent to EUR 106.3 million (Q1/2018: EUR 70.8 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.86 (Q1/2018: EUR 0.57).

The cash flow from operating activities (adjusted) amounted to EUR 143.4 million (Q1/2018: EUR 87.4 million). Free cash flow increased to EUR 124.6 million (Q1/2018: EUR 71.8 million).

Dr. Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG says, "The convergence of digital payment with innovative value-added services in the field of financial services and data-driven services on one platform will drive the formation of one of the world's largest growth markets."

The Management Board of Wirecard AG raised its forecast for the fiscal year 2019 of an EBITDA of between EUR 760 million and EUR 810 million (before: EUR 740 million and EUR 800 million).

The quarterly statement as of 31 March 2019 is available on the company's website at: ir.wirecard.com/financialreports

