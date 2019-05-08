sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

143,20 Euro		+0,20
+0,14 %
WKN: A0NC7B ISIN: US92826C8394 Ticker-Symbol: 3V64 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
VISA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VISA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
143,57
144,83
10:15
143,50
144,08
10:15
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EARTHPORT PLC
EARTHPORT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EARTHPORT PLC0,399-0,25 %
VISA INC143,20+0,14 %