

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) reported that its first-quarter EBIT margin before special items was lower year-on-year to 7.5 percent from 11.1 percent, primarily attributable to the lower gross margin and the increase in selling and administrative expenses. At constant currency, revenue increased by 0.4 percent. While revenue declined slightly at constant currency in both Automotive divisions - Automotive OEM by 1.7 percent and Automotive Aftermarket by 1.1 percent - the declines were slightly more than offset by growth in Industrial division revenue of 6.9 percent at constant currency. Looking forward, the Schaeffler Group confirmed its guidance for 2019.



For the first-quarter, net income to shareholders declined to 137 million euros from 238 million euros, prior year. Earnings per common non-voting share was 0.21 euros compared to 0.36 euros. EBIT before special items was at 272 million euros compared to 391 million euros.



First-quarter revenue was 3.62 billion euros compared to 3.55 billion euros, last year. Automotive OEM division revenue increased slightly to approximately 2.29 billion euros; while at constant currency, it declined by 1.7 percent.



For 2019, Schaeffler Group continues to project revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent at constant currency, an EBIT margin before special items of 8 to 9 percent, and free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of approximately 400 million euros. The Schaeffler Group continues to expect its Automotive OEM division to generate revenue growth of 1 to 3 percent at constant currency.



Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, stated: 'The results of the first quarter reflect the difficult market and competitive conditions, especially in the Automotive business. We anticipate a trend toward improving market conditions in the Automotive business in the second half of the year and expect to achieve our full-year guidance for 2019 on that basis.'



