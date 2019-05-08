Company's Enterprise Data Management Platform Named "Best Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance"

AxiomSL, the leading global provider of regulatory-reporting, risk and data-management solutions, today announced it has been honored in the 2019 RegTech Insight Awards for the third consecutive year. Organized by the A-Team Group of Data Management Review and overseen by the RegTech Insight Awards Advisory Board, the awards recognize outstanding companies that create innovative solutions to tackle myriad regulatory challenges and meet a wide range of regulatory requirements.

This year, AxiomSL's data integrity and control platform, ControllerView, was selected as "Best Data Management Solution for Regulatory Compliance." Serving as the backbone on which all AxiomSL solutions run, ControllerView is a high-performance, fully integrated and data-driven platform that continuously improves data quality and drives successful regulatory reporting. By implementing ControllerView, financial institutions create a regulatory ecosystem that effectively addresses the "three Vs" of data challenges: velocity, volume and veracity.

"We're thrilled to again be recognized by the A-Team Group for our tireless work in empowering organizations, which are grappling with more diverse and disperse data than ever before, to ensure the integrity of their data," said Alex Tsigutkin, Founder and CEO of AxiomSL. "In order for firms to trust the accuracy of their data, fulfill regulatory demands, and turn data into actionable business insights, data integrity is absolutely pivotal. For our clients, that starts with implementing ControllerView, which creates trustworthy, transparent and auditable datasets, and ends with working closely with AxiomSL's subject-matter experts, who surveil, interpret and flag regulatory changes."

The antithesis of a black box, ControllerView delivers transparency across the entire data management process, including data sourcing, enrichment, aggregation, pre-processing, validation and reporting. The platform can be seamlessly implemented within firms' existing architecture and accommodates the data structure they already have in place. ControllerView offers dynamic data lineage capabilities, intuitive user-controlled workflow automation, and dashboards that provide access to data and viability into the entire process.

The 2019 RegTech Award recipients were honored at an awards ceremony on Friday, May 3 in London. Winners were selected by an advisory board comprised of industry experts in collaboration with the editors of A-Team Insight.

In 2018, AxiomSL received two RegTech Awards for "Best Risk Calculation Engine for Regulatory Compliance" and "Most Innovative Use of a Vendor Solution to Address a Dodd-Frank Requirement."

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is the leading global provider of regulatory-reporting, risk and data-management solutions for financial services firms, including banks, broker dealers, asset managers and insurance companies. Its unique enterprise data management (EDM) platform delivers data-lineage, risk aggregation, analytics, workflow automation, validation and traceability. For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com.

