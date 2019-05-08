Bridgeport Laser & Wellness Center: New Body Sculpting Technology, EMSCULPT, Introduced in Portland

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / The weight loss industry has grown exponentially over the last 20 years. The reason for this growth can mainly be attributed to all the nonsurgical options and devices now offered to patients, especially those who want to sculpt their bodies by removing stubborn belly fat. Cosmetic practitioners no longer need to open a patient's body and extract their fat cells manually in order to sculpt it to perfection. Instead, they are using less invasive ways to remove fat from the body.

Dr. Derek Norcom, M.D. of Bridgeport Laser & Wellness Center in Portland is the latest doctor to introduce his own body sculpting technology, which he calls 'Emsculpt.' This is a nonsurgical device that is designed to sculpt areas of the body where stubborn fat exists, such as the buttocks and the abdominals.

'Emsculpt uses high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to trigger what's called 'supramaximal contracts,' said Dr. Norcom. 'This allows a patient to achieve amazing results for their body that they wouldn't have achieved on their own. Emsculpt is approved by the FDA for improving the tone and strength of the abdominal muscles. The same can be said for the buttocks too. Anyone who wants firm six-pack abs and rock-hard buttocks will want to try my Emsculpt device. There is no downtime whatsoever and the results are far superior to the costlier surgical procedures.'

Up until now, this market has been dominated by two other nonsurgical body contouring procedures; CoolSculpting and SculpSure. The former freezes the fat cells to destroy them while the latter melts the fat cells with lasers. Although they're not invasive, they can still leave some uncomfortable temporary symptoms afterward. Emsculpt, on the other hand, has a different approach to these types of procedures.

'Emsculpt essentially causes 20,000 muscle contractions in 30 minutes, targeting fat loss to the area of the muscle, something sit-ups alone could never accomplish,' said Dr. Norcom. 'You essentially get the same look and feel that comes from 6 months of exercising and dieting.'

Emsculpt is different than other nonsurgical procedures because it implodes fat cells and builds muscle fibers simultaneously. After just 4 treatments, patients typically experience a 19% loss in fat. Meanwhile, their muscle fibers grow by roughly 16% during this time. The result is more defined abs and much rounder rear-ends. One company-sponsored study even reported a 10 percent reduction in diastasis recti, the abdominal separation that occurs commonly in pregnancy.

'The typical treatment takes about 30 minutes for abs, and 30 minutes for each buttock, and there is zero downtime,' claimed Dr. Norcom. 'Treatments are done twice per week for two weeks. After that, maintenance treatments can be done once per month. The average price of a treatment package of four sessions is about $3,000 to $4,000. The best results are usually achieved within two to four weeks after the last treatment.'

According to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, Emsculpt procedures have grown by nearly 25% within one year. However, people are still encouraged to live healthy lifestyles involving good nutrition and exercise. Emsculpt is not meant to be a replacement for either of these things. It is only meant to be used as a supplement for reshaping the body further.

