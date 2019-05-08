Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro 1Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date 08-May-2019 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 8 May 2019 PhosAgro 1Q 2019 IFRS Results Announcement Date On 16 May 2019, PhosAgro will publish its condensed consolidated IFRS financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2019. The Company will hold a conference call and webcast the same day at 14:30 London time (16:30 Moscow; 09:30 New York). The call will be held in English, with simultaneous translation into Russian on a separate line. Webcast links: English: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1997002-1/8E2393BE58084E539A8B 59984AA6EC07?partnerref=rss-ev ents [1] Russian: http://event.onlineseminarsolutions.com/wcc/r/1997004-1/3A9E9556385B8C8354A4 47F41FC555EF [2] Participant dial-in numbers: Russian Federation Toll +7 495 646 9315 Russian Federation Toll-Free 8 800 500 9863 United Kingdom Toll +44 207 194 3759 United Kingdom Toll-Free 0800 376 6183 United States Toll-Free 1 844 286 0643 United States Toll +1 646 722 4916 Conference ID numbers: English call: 37856941# Russian call: 55699682# For further information please contact: PJSC PhosAgro Alexander Seleznev, Head of Investor Relations Department +7 495 232 9689 ext 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Officer +7 495 232 9689 EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 7554 993 032 +7 499 918 3134 Dmitriy Zhadan zhadan@em-comms.com +7 916 770 89 09 +7 495 363 28 49 ISIN: US71922G2093 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: PHOR LEI Code: 635400F8A3KGJIIBIK95 Sequence No.: 8540 EQS News ID: 808401 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3bed80364d2d126f1d2911ae97391da7&application_id=808401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e79a2bf2a571ec2a9e16e3aff2486dcb&application_id=808401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 08, 2019 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)