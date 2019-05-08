

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.3 percent increase in March.



The latest reading was the highest since December, when the inflation was 3.4 percent.



The consumer price index was affected the most by food, which contributed one fourth of the total increase of the index, the agency said.



Electricity, gas and other fuels prices grew 6.1 percent. Petrol prices grew 4.7 percent and prices of diesel fuel climbed 6.9 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.3 percent in April, after a 0.3 percent increase in March.



