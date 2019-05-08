The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 May 2019. ISIN: DK0010268606 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Vestas Wind Systems ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 205,696,003 shares (DKK 205,696,003) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 6,794,040 shares (DKK 6,794,040) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 198,901,963 shares (DKK 198,901,963) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VWS ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3258 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=723892