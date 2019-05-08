RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech services for financial institutions, has picked up two awards in just under a month for RegFocus? BMR, its innovative solution to the challenges of EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR) compliance. The latest wins mean RIMES has now collected five awards for RegFocus BMR since the service launched at the end of 2017.

For the latest two accolades, RIMES first picked up the 'Best Sell-Side Newcomer' trophy at the WatersTechnology Sell-Side Technology Awards, which took place on April 12 in London. The award recognizes the benefits of BMR RegFocus Control in helping sell-side firms comply with the regulation.

Next, RIMES won the 'Best Vendor Solution for Benchmarks Regulation' category at the A-Team RegTech Insights Awards, which was held on May 3 in London. These awards celebrate the RegTech providers that are building the most creative solutions to the financial sector's regulatory requirements.

Alessandro Ferrari, CMO at RIMES, commented: "BMR has proved to be one of the most complex regulatory challenges financial sector firms have come up against in recent years. Our aim at RIMES is to bring clarity and peace of mind to both buy- and sell-side firms around what the regulation means for their business, what their risk exposure is, and what they can do about it. Our ever-growing trophy cabinet is welcome recognition that our clients and the industry as a whole appreciate our work."

RIMES' RegFocus BMR service comes in two variants. RegFocus BMR Control provides the world's first benchmark inventory management, enrichment and control platform, tailor-made for the benchmark compliance needs of the sell-side, asset managers, banks and insurance companies. The second variant, RegFocus BMR Data Feed, is for firms that don't require the full capabilities of BMR Control due to their operational requirements or existing capabilities. This service provides organizations with a single feed containing every BMR-compliant index.

