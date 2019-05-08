The government of the Central American country with the highest installed PV capacity wants to renegotiate contracts awarded in 2015 under an incentive regime. While domestic companies have reportedly agreed to reduce tariffs, international investors are said to be in no mood to capitulate.With around 511 MW of installed PV capacity at the end of 2018, Honduras has been a success story for Latin American solar with the technology supplying 19% of its power generation capacity of 2,682.3 MW, according to the latest available statistics from state-owned utility the National Electric Energy Company ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...