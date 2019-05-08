Valmet to supply key board machine technologies to Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging in Vietnam

Valmet Oyj's press release May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet will supply key board making technologies to Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging for its new containerboard making line, which will be located in Phu My, Vietnam.

The order was included in Valmet's orders received of the first quarter 2019. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging is a new company established by Marubeni Corporation (Marubeni). By establishing the new company with a new board production line (PM 1), Marubeni aims to proactively expand its containerboard business in the growing Vietnamese market. Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging has received the permits for one million ton annual capacity and the company plans to invest in three board machines in the following 10 years. The start-up of the first machine (PM 1) is scheduled for the second half of 2020.

Technical details about the delivery

Valmet's delivery will include three OptiFlo Foudrinier (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/headbox/fourdrinier-headbox/) headboxes for excellent profiles and good formation, and an OptiPress Linear (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/board-and-paper-machines/pressing/optipress-linear/) press section to achieve excellent end product properties, high dewatering capacity and good runnability. The delivery will also include a start-up package of spare parts (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/spare-parts/) and consumables (https://www.valmet.com/board-and-paper/services-for-board-and-paper/consumables/).

About the customer Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging

Kraft of Asia Paperboard & Packaging Co., Ltd. (KOA), is a new company established by Marubeni to start a containerboard manufacturing and packaging material sales business in Vietnam. Marubeni is engaged in importing, exporting and trading of domestic and overseas products and commodities, and also in production activity in various business fields. In pulp and paper business, Marubeni also operates afforestation and produces woodchip, pulp, printing & writing paper and containerboard all over the world.

