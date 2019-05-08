BQQQ Sold Out with NGC and Bitsdaq Enter Into a Strategic Partnership

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Bitsdaq, AsiaGlobal crypto exchange, announced that they received a strategic investment from NGC.Under the partnership, this movement adds a new dimension to the Bitsdaq strategic cooperation system.





Bitsdaq officially stated that it welcomes NGC's strategic investment in BQQQ. "NGC has been committed to building a dynamic blockchain ecosystem, that has a consistent goal with Bitsdaq," said Ricky Ng, the founder and CEO of Bitsdaq. Ricky continues by saying, "Bitsdaq has the confidence to be a model for the retail investors, security of exchanges, capital cooperation and project parties."

Based on investor decisions,the strategic partnership will focus on various areas to promote BQQQ's growth, it is not only based on the financial investment level, but on the business, market, and operation level.

"We are excited to have Bitsdaq join our NGC family." said Roger Lim, NGC Founding Partner, "Exchanges play a crucial role in the cryptocurrency ecosystem and our continued investment in this space aims to help further the growth. We are looking forward to working with Bitsdaq, maximising synergies and giving them the resources we can muster to make them a success."

To date, the private sale rounds ended earlier than expected as Bitsdaq Token(BQQQ) was sold out. The public IEO will start soon, the official website will announce IEO details later.

Over the past three months, Bitsdaq has accumulated over 2 million registered users and 100,000+ community members on Telegram. There are also more than 2 million active wallet address holding BQQQ's candy token BXBC. Also, according to Similarweb, Bitsdaq web traffic ranked third (second only to Binance and Coinbase) among global crypto exchanges, with a total of 11.4 million monthly visits. Additionally, Bitsdaq Launchpad, has gained significant market attention, receiving hundreds of project applications for IEOs.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq is a secure, reliable and advanced digital asset platform operating in Asia and built on cutting edge trading technology. The company provides opportunities and solutions for customers who want access to a wider selection of digital assets on a secure and reliable platform.

About NGC

NGC is a Shanghai and Singapore based for-profit licensed fund management company that acts as an investment platform to empower high-quality blockchain projects,including Top, Bluzelle, Trinity, Ankr, Zilliqa, Blockcloud, Multivac, etc.

