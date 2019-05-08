Made by Oomph Launches Plastic-free Hotel Key Card

LIPHOOK, England, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Made by Oomph have launched a plastic-free hotel key card for the sustainable hotelier, made entirely from wood fibre. With similar performance to plastic, the FSC approved Pulper paper key card works with leading door lock manufacturers using contactless RFID and magnetic stripe technology.

"We've developed our natural wood fibre card in conjunction with the hospitality sector. Hotels, festivals and conferences consume vast amounts of single-use plastics and need to find substitutes that perform in much the same way. Pulper is the world's most environmentally friendly card and offers a credible alternative to plastic," said Matt Payne, Managing Director for Made by Oomph.

As part of its ongoing recycling effort, the company also produce an Original key card made from 60% recycled plastic. Both cards represent Made by Oomph's commitment to create a healthier planet through innovation - and help the company move a step closer to its goal of making its products using only recycled or renewable materials.

Made by Oomph is the UK's leading plastic card manufacturing company with over 500 million cards delivered to date. Founded in 2000, Made by Oomph has designed, manufactured and distributed custom printed plastic cards to global hotel chains including Travelodge, Fairmont and Accor.

