The share capital of the following share will be reduced at Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 9 May 2019. ISIN: DK0060854669 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Ringkjøbing Landbobank --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 30,994,258 shares (DKK 30,994,258) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,332,462 shares (DKK 1,332,462) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 29,661,796 shares (DKK 29,661,796) --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: RILBA --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3292 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=723908