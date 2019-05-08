

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth rose for the sixth month in a row in March, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a non- adjusted 8.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 6.0 percent increase in February. In January, industrial production rose 4.4 percent.



Industrial production grew a working day adjusted 8.0 percent year-on-year in March, following a 6.0 percent rise in the previous month.



The rate of growth accelerated in the manufacture of transport equipment, while slowed in computer, electronic and optical products.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.0 percent in March, same as seen in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX