Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx: 338; SSE: 600688;NYSE: SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2019, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2018 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC

Postal Code: 200540

Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors

Investor and Media Enquiries:

PRChina Limited

Mr. David Shiu / Ray Sun

Tel: (852) 2522 1838 / (852) 2522 1368

Email: dshiu@prchina.com.hk / rsun@prchina.com.hk

