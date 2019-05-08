sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,383 Euro		-0,002
-0,52 %
WKN: A0M4Y5 ISIN: CNE1000004C8 Ticker-Symbol: SGJH 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SINOPEC SHANGHAI PETROCHEMICAL CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,385
0,401
11:48
0,381
0,397
11:48
08.05.2019 | 10:56
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 8, 2019 / Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Company") (HKEx: 338; SSE: 600688;NYSE: SHI) announced today that its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on April 29, 2019, has been posted to the Company's website at http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp. The soft copy of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F could also be downloaded through its website.

The Company will deliver within a reasonable time after request a hard copy of its 2018 annual report on Form 20-F, including its complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to any shareholder upon request.

To request a hard copy of the annual report, please write to:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

48 Jinyi Road, Jinshan District, Shanghai, PRC

Postal Code: 200540

Attention to: the Secretariat to the Board of Directors

Related Links

http://www.spc-ir.com.hk/eng/report.asp

Investor and Media Enquiries:

PRChina Limited

Mr. David Shiu / Ray Sun

Tel: (852) 2522 1838 / (852) 2522 1368

Email: dshiu@prchina.com.hk / rsun@prchina.com.hk

SOURCE: Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/544627/Sinopec-Shanghai-Petrochemical-Company-Limited-Files-2018-Annual-Report-on-Form-20-F


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE