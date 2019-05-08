The "Turkey Video Surveillance Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Components, by Verticals, by Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this research, the Turkey video surveillance market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-25F.

Change in government policies coupled with an increase in tourism and FDI in the country would spur the growth of the market. Surveillance cameras accounted for significant share by revenues owing to the growing acceptance of hybrid cameras which included storage devices coupled with declining prices due to the entrance of Chinese players in the market.

The growing threat from terrorism, rising security concerns primarily theft, and domestic crimes are some of the key factors that propelled the growth of video surveillance system market in Turkey over the past seven years. However, Turkey video surveillance market has registered a decline in demand during the last three years on the back of halt in construction and infrastructure development projects coupled with depreciating currency resulting in a surge in prices of imported goods.

In 2018, the government transportation, commercial and hospitality healthcare verticals accounted for the highest share in terms of market revenues, however, other verticals such as retail, residential, and industrial are considered as the key growth verticals.

The report thoroughly covers the market by components, verticals, and regions. The reports provide an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1. Key Highlights of the Report

2.2. Report Description

2.3. Market Scope Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions

3. Global Video Surveillance Market Overview

3.1. Global Video Surveillance Market Revenues (2016-2025F)

3.2. Global Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018)

4. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Overview

4.1. Country Indicators

4.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues Volume (2016-2025F)

4.3. Turkey Video Surveillance Industry Life Cycle

4.4. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4.5. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Components (2018 & 2025F)

4.6. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Verticals (2018 & 2025F)

4.7. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2018 2025F)

5. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Price Trend Analysis

5.1. Turkey Analog Video Surveillance Camera Market Price Trend (2016-2025F)

5.2. Turkey IP Video Surveillance Camera Market Price Trend (2016-2025F)

5.3. Turkey Video Surveillance Network Video Recorder Market Price Trend (2016-2025F)

5.4. Turkey Video Surveillance Digital Video Recorder Market Price Trend (2016-2025F)

5.5. Turkey Video Surveillance Encoder Market Price Trend (2016-2025F)

6. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Distribution Sales Channel Analysis

7. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Dynamics

7.1. Impact Analysis

7.2. Market Drivers

7.3. Market Restraints

8. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Trends

9. Turkey Video Surveillance Camera Market Overview

9.1. Overview Analysis

9.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues (2016-2025F)

9.2.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Camera Market Revenues, By Types (2016-2025F)

9.3. Turkey Video Surveillance Camera Market Volume (2016-2025F)

9.3.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Camera Market Volume, By Types (2016-2025F)

10. Turkey Video Surveillance Recorder Market Overview

10.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues Volume (2016-2025F)

10.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Recorder Market Revenues Volume, By Types

10.2.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Network Video Recorder (NVR) Market Revenues Volume (2016-2025F)

10.2.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market Revenues Volume (2016-2025F)

11. Turkey Video Surveillance Encoder Market Overview

11.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Encoder Market Revenues Volume (2016-2025F)

12. Turkey Video Surveillance Software Market Overview

12.1. Overview Analysis

12.2. Turkey Video Management Software Market Revenues (2016-2025F)

13. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Verticals

13.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Banking Financial Institutions (2016-2025F)

13.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Government Transportation (2016-2025F)

13.3. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Retail (2016-2025F)

13.4. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Commercial Offices Buildings (2016-2025F)

13.5. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Hospitality Healthcare (2016-2025F)

13.6. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Industrial Manufacturing (2016-2025F)

13.7. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Residential (2016-2025F)

13.8. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Educational Institutions (2016-2025F)

14. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Overview, By Regions

14.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Aegean Region (2016-2025F)

14.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Black Sea Region (2016-2025F)

14.3. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Central Anatolia Region (2016-2025F)

14.4. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Eastern Anatolia Region (2016-2025F)

14.5. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Southeastern Anatolia Region (2016-2025F)

14.6. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Marmara Region (2016-2025F)

14.7. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenues, By Mediterranean Region (2016-2025F)

15. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Key Performance Indicators

16. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment

16.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment, By Verticals (2025F)

16.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Opportunity Assessment, By Regions (2025F)

17. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Competitive Landscape

17.1. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Revenue Share, By Company (2018)

17.2. Turkey Video Surveillance Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Technical Parameters

18. Company Profiles (Top 10)

18.1. Axis Communications

18.2. Bosch Security

18.3. CP Plus

18.4. Dahua

18.5. Hanwha Techwin (Samsung)

18.6. Hikvision

18.7. LG

18.8. Panasonic

18.9. Pelco

19. Key Recommendations

