Fire and brilliance at the June Fair

Hong Kong show to highlight major diamond suppliers

HONG KONG, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent names in the diamond world will be unveiling collections in virtually every quality range at the June Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair, which is scheduled for June 20 to 23 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC).

"The June Fair will be awash with brilliance," says Celine Lau, Director for Jewellery Fairs at UBM Asia, an Informa Plc company. "Major suppliers will once again showcase their finest collections at one of the biggest diamond marketplaces in the world -- the Diamond Pavilion. The Fine Design Pavilion/Fine Gem Pavilion (FDP/FGP) in the Grand Hall, one of our show's signature destinations, will likewise present some of the rarest gifts of nature -- diamonds of the highest degree of fire and sparkle, and coloured gemstones of the most exceptional quality."

The Diamond Pavilion is anticipated to feature around 380 exhibitors while FDP/FGP will host a select number of dealers specialising in high-end gemstones, including premium-quality white and fancy colour diamonds.

One of these FDP/FGP exhibitors is House of Gems Ltd, which plans to present loose goods and finished jewellery collections including a ring with an 8.02-carat fancy vivid yellow diamond centre stone. Targeting international buyers, the second-generation diamond house focuses on investment-grade diamonds.

Rainbow Gems (HK) Ltd believes it has the assortment of goods that will meet every jeweller's diamond requirements, from loose fancy colour stones, including pinks and yellows, in various shapes. Parcels and lab-certified goods will also be on offer, the company adds.

Fancy colour diamonds are anticipated to make a lasting impression on buyers, according to Arihant Star (HK) Ltd, which will bring intense purplish-pink, intense yellow and other fancy colour diamonds to the fair. "We are mainly targeting buyers from the US, Europe, Mainland China and Hong Kong," the dealer says.

Vama Creation Co Ltd will present finished diamond jewellery collections ranging from classic creations to show-stopping multi-row diamond necklaces. "We specialise mainly in baguettes and tapers, which are on trend," says the jeweller, adding that the company hopes to meet with wholesalers and retailers from the Middle East and the US during the show.

J. R. Diam Ltd, also an FDP/FGP exhibitor, will showcase its extensive range of fancy-cut diamonds, including briolettes, beads and rose-cut goods to name a few. "We have our own sources of rough diamonds from Antwerp and Israel, and manufacture a variety of good-quality diamonds and unique cuttings at reasonable prices. We are also able to provide fancy-cut diamonds in different colours and sizes," the dealer shares.

Hong Kong-based HYT Jewelry will launch its latest lines of rose-cut fancy colour and white diamond jewellery, and its staple collections, namely Sunshine (fancy yellow diamonds), Sakura (fancy pink diamonds) and Verdure (fancy green diamonds).

"We are also launching a line of high-quality Colombian emerald jewellery, which is part of our Verdure Collection. All our gemstones are certified either by GIA or GRS. Prices will range from US$5,000 to US$500,000," according to HYT Jewelry.

The June Fair will bring together over 1,800 exhibitors from 38 countries and regions. Spread across 70,000 square metres of exhibition space at the HKCEC, the B2B show will feature 20 theme and 18 group pavilions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882976/Infiniti_Jewels_By_Diastar__Since_1982.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882981/Vama_Creation_UBM.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/882984/HYT_Jewelry_Multi_Color_Diamond_Bracelet.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470744/UBM_Logo.jpg

