Bright Pattern Selected by Ocular Technologies to Provide Innovative Customer Service Offering

Bright Pattern, leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software for innovative companies, selected by Ocular Technologies, customer experience leader in South Africa

SAN BRUNO, California, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern today announced its partnership with Ocular Technologies, the first 100% cloud-based customer engagement provider in South Africa. Bright Pattern Contact Center software will help Ocular Technologies provide the most innovative technology to top South African brands across all industries.

Ocular Technologies is a customer engagement and digital experience solutions provider with a unique set of individuals who are experts in understanding, managing, and ultimately ensuring an optimal customer experience. With a vision of being regarded as an internationally respected leader in the customer engagement market, Ocular Technologies strives to have its clients appear as heroes in the eyes of their customers.

The Ocular Technologies and Bright Pattern partnership will elevate the customer experience by giving customers the option to choose the channels in which they prefer to interact, whether by voice, email, chat, social, SMS, video or other emerging digital channels.

Effortless and Personal Customer Service with Bright Pattern Omnichannel Cloud Contact Center

By using Bright Pattern's rapidly expanding platform, and adding home-grown components, such as automated billing, credit card payment options, and an innovative self-provisioning engine, Ocular Technologies is working on advancements in CX that will make the contact center much more efficient. Ocular Technologies allows AI and humans to work as one by using blended AI from Bright Pattern Contact Center and IBM Watson. For innovative customers, Ocular Technologies has deployed Facebook Messenger chatbots to handle transactional interactions. If the interaction needs further assistance, the interaction can be easily escalated to a live agent on the Bright Pattern platform.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ocular Technologies to help them in their effort to consistently deliver superior customer experience solutions," said Brian Hays, SVP of Global Sales at Bright Pattern. "South Africa's top brands rely on Ocular Technologies to provide exceptional service to end users in order to engage and retain their most valuable customers. By utilizing the Bright Pattern platform, Ocular Technologies will be able to take customer experience to the next level and digitally revolutionize customer communications for top brands."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust omnichannel platform, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a market challenger and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the most simple and powerful contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users-without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading on-premises solutions and today are delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Ocular Technologies

