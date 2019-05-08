

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production rose for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in three months in March, defying expectations of a decline, and raised hopes of a strong economic performance in the first quarter.



Industrial production grew 0.5 percent monthly following a 0.4 percent increase in February, which was revised from 0.7 percent, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Wednesday. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent slump.



The surprise growth in production came after news that factory orders rebounded in March, albeit at a slower-than-expected pace.



Factory orders grew 0.6 percent from February, when they fell 4 percent. Economists had forecast a 1.5 percent increase in orders in March. Without major orders, factory orders decreased 1.9 percent from the previous month.



Elsewhere, the purchasing managers' survey showed that the contraction in the German manufacturing sector eased slightly in April.



'Clearly, this is too little to give anything like an all-clear for industrial production in the months ahead,' ING economist Carsten Brzeski said.



Production decreased 0.9 percent year-on-year after a 0.2 percent rise in February. Economists had expected a 2.7 percent fall.



Excluding energy and construction, industrial production rose 0.4 percent monthly in March.



Output of intermediate goods grew 0.4 percent and those of consumer goods climbed 1.1 percent. Capital goods production was unchanged.



Energy production rose 0.3 percent and construction output increased 1 percent.



'Despite many rather pessimistic headlines on the German economy and a series of downward revisions of 2019 growth, the first quarter might actually surprise to the upside,' Brzeski said.



'The eurozone economy already surprised positively with 0.4% quarter-on-quarter GDP growth in the first quarter. It looks as if Germany could return as the best student in class next week.'



The statistical office is set to release the preliminary estimates for the first quarter growth on May 15. Gross domestic product was unchanged in the final three months of 2018, thus the biggest euro area economy narrowly escaped a technical recession.



