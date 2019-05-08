

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged higher on Wednesday as investors cheered positive earnings dates from Wirecard and Siemens as well as upbeat industrial output data.



Investors shrugged off mixed trade data from China and looked forward to the two days of talks in Washington scheduled to take place this week.



The benchmark DAX was up 51 points or 0.42 percent at 12,143 in opening deals after losing 1.6 percent the previous day.



MorphoSys AG rallied 2 percent. The company reaffirmed its guidance for 2019 despite posting a wider loss year-on-year in the first quarter.



Siemens soared 4.6 percent on news it would spin off its Gas and Power business, cut about 10,400 jobs and create about 20,500 new jobs by 2023.



Commerzbank gained 1.3 percent despite the lender reporting a 54 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, hit by lower revenue and discontinued business.



Osram Licht climbed 1.2 percent and Wirecard jumped more than 3 percent after unveiling their quarterly results.



Reinsurer Munich Re fell 1.4 percent after reporting a 23 percent decline in first-quarter net profit.



In economic releases, Germany's industrial production rose for a second straight month in March and at the fastest pace in three months, defying expectations for a decline, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.



Industrial production grew 0.5 percent monthly following a 0.4 percent increase in February, which was revised from 0.7 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.5 percent slump.



