TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|April 30, 2019
|2,656,753,043
|2,775,426,582
A total number of 2,816,571,341 voting rights are attached to the 2,656,753,043 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 41,144,759 voting rights attached to the 41,144,759 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L. 225-111 and L. 225-210 of the French Commercial Code.
