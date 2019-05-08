Command and Control Systems Market Worth $25.04 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global command and control systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.04 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing military budgets of Asian countries, such as China and India, rising influence of terror groups in Iraq, Syria, and Palestine, and technological advancements in defense industry are anticipated to fuel the Command and Control (C2) demand.

Key suggestions from the report:

Maritime is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period owing to the increasing marine trade, need for safety and security of the shipping operations and growing investments in naval forces by the developed countries

The land segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of the C2 systems in land-based military operations

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing regional market, on account of the growing geopolitical conflicts and military expenditures on the next generation of communication activities

Some of the prominent players operating in the command and control systems market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, and The Boeing Company.

Read 151 page research report with TOC on "Command and Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Land, Maritime, Space, Airborne), By Solution, By Application (Defense, Commercial), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/command-control-systems-market

Geopolitical conflicts in Asian countries, such as India, China, and Pakistan coupled with multinational military practices performed by the armed forces in Middle East are expected to fuel the demand for C2 systems as they enhance efficiencies of military operations. Command and control systems offer technological advantages, such as real-time information sharing and situational awareness, which enhance operational competences of military operations. Moreover, extensive adoption of C2 systems to effectively manage mission-critical situations in the commercial sector as well as manufacturing, transportation, and other industries is predicted to drive the market over the forecast period.

The maritime segment is estimated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Growing investments in naval development across the world along with increasing global trade activities and usage of cargo ships in maritime trade are contributing to the segment growth. Technological advancements offer benefits such as higher efficiency in battlefield operations, situational awareness and effective planning and decision making in mission-critical situations.

Some of the major vendors active in the Command and Control (C2) systems market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, and The Boeing Company. Vendors operating in the market are poised to witness a rise in the demand owing to increasing technological advancements.

Grand View Research has segmented the global command and control systems market based on platform, solution, application, and region:

Command and Control Systems Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Land



Maritime



Space



Airborne

Command and Control Systems Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Software



Services

Command and Control Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Defense



Commercial

Command and Control systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



MEA

