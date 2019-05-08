

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested mixed economic data and looked forward to the two days of talks in Washington scheduled to take place this week.



Chinese trade data proved to be a mixed bag, adding to investor concerns over slowing global growth.



China's exports unexpectedly shrank 2.7 percent in April from a year earlier, while imports surprised with their first increase in five months, customs data showed.



Germany's industrial production rose for a second straight month and at the fastest pace in three months in March, raising hopes of a strong economic performance in the first quarter.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,396 after losing 1.6 percent in the previous session.



Elsewhere, Asian markets ended the day mostly lower while U.S. index futures edged higher.



