

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMI) revealed a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $24.38 million, or $0.01 per share. This compares with $27.08 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.5% to $668.90 million from $831.04 million last year.



Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. earnings at a glance:



