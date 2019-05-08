

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Wednesday, with uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade talks and weak earnings updates keeping investors nervous.



After the U.S. confirmed that it planned to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods this Friday, investors remained edgy ahead of trade talks on Thursday and Friday in Washington.



On the data front, figures from the Lloyds Bank subsidiary Halifax and IHS Markit showed that U.K. house price inflation accelerated at a more than expected rate in April.



The house price index surged 5.0 percent year-on-year in April, following a 2.6 percent increase in March. Economists had expected a 4.5 percent rise.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 22 points or 0.30 percent at 7,238 after ending down 1.6 percent on Tuesday.



Tobacco company Imperial Brands fell nearly 5 percent after reporting weaker-than-expected sales of its e-cigarettes.



Broadcaster ITV plunged more than 5 percent. After a weak quarter, the company said it expects total advertising revenue to fall 6 percent in the first half.



Direct Line Insurance Group fell over 2 percent after premiums at the company fell in the first three months of 2019.



Pub group JD Wetherspoon lost 4.5 percent as sales growth slowed in the three months to the end of April.



