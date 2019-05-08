

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter, Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) on Wednesday initiated fiscal 2020 guidance for earnings and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.35 to $2.95 per share and for sales between $2.80 billion to $2.90 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.44 per share on sales of $2.94 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss of $199.61 million or $4.01 per share, narrower than $304.83 million or $6.16 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.15 per share, compared to last year's $0.89 per share. Net sales decreased to $869.03 million from last year's $896.86 million.



Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $0.66 per share on sales of $844.25 million.



