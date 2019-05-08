Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 07-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.41p INCLUDING current year 375.01p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 362.98p revenue INCLUDING current year revenue 370.58p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16