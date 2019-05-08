RECORDATI ANNOUNCES GROWTH IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2019. NEW THREE YEAR BUSINESS PLAN APPROVED.

Consolidated revenues € 383.0 million, +4.5%.

EBITDA (1) € 143.9 million, +7.1%

€ 143.9 million, +7.1% Operating income € 126.0 million, +4.5%.

Net income € 92.1 million, +6.4%.

Net financial position (2) : net debt of € 555.7 million.

: net debt of € 555.7 million. Shareholders' equity € 1,067.3 million.

Exclusive license for the commercialization of Juxtapid in Japan.

Business plan for the three-year period 2019-2021 approved.

Milan, 8 May 2019 - The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. approved the Group's consolidated results for the first quarter of 2019 prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards and International Financial Reporting Standards (IAS/IFRS) and in particular as per IAS 34 requirements for interim reporting. The financial statements at 31 March 2019 will be available today at the company's offices and on the company's website www.recordati.com and can also be viewed on the authorized storage system 1Info (www.1Info.it).

Financial highlights

Consolidated revenues in the first quarter of 2019 are € 383.0 million, up by 4.5% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 4.6%.



in the first quarter of 2019 are € 383.0 million, up by 4.5% compared to the same period of the preceding year. International sales grow by 4.6%. EBITDA (1) , at 37.6% of sales, is € 143.9 million, an increase of 7.1% over the first quarter of 2018.



, at 37.6% of sales, is € 143.9 million, an increase of 7.1% over the first quarter of 2018. Operating income , at 32.9% of sales, is € 126.0 million, an increase of 4.5% over the same period of the preceding year.



, at 32.9% of sales, is € 126.0 million, an increase of 4.5% over the same period of the preceding year. Net income, at 24.1% of sales, is € 92.1 million, an increase of 6.4% over the first quarter of 2018.



at 24.1% of sales, is € 92.1 million, an increase of 6.4% over the first quarter of 2018. Net financial position (2) at 31 March 2019 records a net debt of € 555.7 million compared to net debt of € 588.4 million at 31 December 2018. Shareholders' equity is € 1,067.3 million.







(1)Operating income before depreciation, amortizationand write down of both tangible and intangible assets.

(2) Cash and short-term financial investments less bank overdrafts and medium/long-term loans which include the measurement at fair value of hedging derivatives.

Business plan for the three-year period 2019-2021

The Board of Directors of Recordati S.p.A. also approved the business plan for the three-year period 2019-2021. The financial expectations for the plan period are the following:

For 2019, as already announced on 21 December 2018, our targets are to achieve sales ranging from € 1,430 million to € 1,450 million, an EBITDA of between € 520 and € 530 million, EBIT of between € 460 and € 470 million and net income of between € 330 and € 335 million.

For 2021, including the contribution of further acquisitions which may be completed within the period under analysis, we expect to achieve sales of around € 1,700 million, EBITDA of around € 650 million, operating income of around € 560 million and net income of around € 400 million.

As already announced on 15 April 2019, Recordati will present the results of the first quarter 2019 and the business plan for the three-year period 2019-2021, approved by the Board of Directors, at the London Stock Exchange tomorrow 9 May at 10:30.

Management comments

"The financial results obtained in the first quarter of the year confirm the continued growth of the Group", declared Andrea Recordati, CEO. "Furthermore, in February we signed a license agreement with Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the exclusive rights to commercialize Juxtapid, currently approved for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH), in Japan. The agreement includes a right of first negotiation for product commercialization in Japan of any potential new indications that may be developed by Aegerion. The addition of Juxtapid to our portfolio of rare disease products in Japan is very important for the development of our recently established subsidiary in this country, given its potential for significant growth," continued Andrea Recordati. "Finally, the Board of Directors examined and approved the three-year business plan which confirms the Group's commitment to continue to follow the successful growth strategy implemented in recent years. Alongside the growth and development of our current business we intend to pursue an intense but disciplined and focused M&A activity with the objective of accelerating the Group's growth and adding sustainable value for shareholders. Over the plan period we expect a revenue average growth rate of 7.9%, an average growth rate of 9.2% for EBITDA, 8.2% for operating income and 8.6% for net income."

Recordati, established in 1926, is an international pharmaceutical group, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (Reuters RECI.MI, Bloomberg REC IM, ISIN IT 0003828271), with a total staff of more than 4,100, dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Recordati has operations throughout the whole of Europe, including Russia, Turkey, North Africa, the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, some South American countries, Japan and Australia. An efficient field force of medical representatives promotes a wide range of innovative pharmaceuticals, both proprietary and under license, in a number of therapeutic areas including a specialized business dedicated to treatments for rare diseases. Recordati is a partner of choice for new product licenses for its territories. Recordati is committed to the research and development of new specialties with a focus on treatments for rare diseases. Consolidated revenue for 2018 was € 1,352.2 million, operating income was € 442.2 million and net income was € 312.4 million.

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

(thousands of €)

INCOME STATEMENT First quarter 2019 First quarter 2018 Change % REVENUE 382,990 366,500 4.5 Cost of sales (116,466) (109,288) 6.6 GROSS PROFIT 266,524 257,212 3.6 Selling expenses (94,563) (91,687) 3.1 Research and development expenses (29,152) (27,664) 5.4 General & administrative expenses (17,254) (16,372) 5.4 Other income (expenses), net 455 (958) n.s. OPERATING INCOME 126,010 120,531 4.5 Financial income (expenses), net (3,991) (4,856) (17.8) PRE-TAX INCOME 122,019 115,675 5.5 Provision for income taxes (29,907) (29,083) 2.8 NET INCOME 92,112 86,592 6.4 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 92,100 86,580 6.4 Non-controlling interests 12 12 0.0

EARNINGS PER SHARE First quarter 2019 First quarter 2018 Change % Basic € 0.451 € 0.417 8.2 Diluted € 0.440 € 0.414 6.3

Earnings per share (EPS) are based on average shares outstanding during each year, 204,019,974 in 2019 and 207,417,146 in 2018, net of average treasury stock which amounted to 5,105,182 shares in 2019 and to 1,708,010 shares in 2018.

Diluted earnings per share is calculated taking into account stock options granted to employees.

COMPOSITION OF REVENUE First quarter 2019 First quarter 2018 Change % Total revenue 382,990 366,500 4.5 Italy 82,223 78,926 4.2 International 300,767 287,574 4.6

RECORDATI GROUP

Summary of consolidated results prepared in accordance with the

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) - (thousands of €)

ASSETS 31.03.2019 31.12.2018 Property, plant and equipment 125,946 103,582 Intangible assets 688,866 672,462 Goodwill 579,241 579,557 Equity investments 21,491 20,773 Non-current receivables 5,991 5,860 Deferred tax assets 79,404 81,267 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 1,500,939 1,463,501 Inventories 202,987 206,084 Trade receivables 286,743 245,742 Other receivables 29,141 38,462 Other current assets 9,394 5,193 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 7,965 6,414 Short-term financial investments, cash and cash equivalents 184,677 198,036 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 720,907 699,931 TOTAL ASSETS 2,221,846 2,163,432

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 31.03.2019 31.12.2018 Share capital 26,141 26,141 Capital in excess of par value 83,719 83,719 Treasury stock (134,151) (145,608) Hedging reserve (8,749) (8,399) Translation reserve (149,322) (154,146) Other reserves 45,006 43,081 Retained earnings 1,204,126 897,990 Net income for the period 92,100 312,376 Interim dividend (91.761) (91,761) GROUP SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,067,109 963,393 Minority interest 205 193 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,067,314 963,586 Loans due after one year 646,679 640,647 Employees' termination pay 19,433 19,547 Deferred tax liabilities 45,800 45,653 Other non-current liabilities 3,257 3,257 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 715,169 709,104 Trade payables 139,234 165,020 Other payables 88,355 85,534 Tax liabilities 61,815 42,149 Other current liabilities 17,995 19,359 Provisions 20,949 21,446 Fair value of hedging derivatives (cash flow hedge) 9,336 9,746 Loans due within one year 77,902 130,583 Bank overdrafts 23,777 16,905 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 439,363 490,742 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,221,846 2,163,432

DECLARATION BY THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE COMPANY'S FINANCIAL REPORTS

The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports Fritz Squindo declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documental results, books and accounting records.

