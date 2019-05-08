Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 07-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1888.95p revenue INCLUDING current year 1920.80p revenue NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year 1844.76p revenue INCLUDING current year 1876.61p revenue The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563