ITT to demonstrate its extensive rail connector expertise for both exterior and in-vehicle applications

ITT Inc.'s (NYSE:ITT) Veam and Cannon brands will showcase their comprehensive portfolio of leading interconnect solutions for rolling stock and railway infrastructure at Railtex 2019, Stand S05, May 14 16 in Birmingham, UK.

"We pride ourselves on exceeding customer expectations with proven, customizable solutions that perform day after day," said Anh Phan, ITT Cannon's vice president of sales and marketing. "From our leading metal circular connectors for the harshest environments, to our versatile range of plastic connectors for in-vehicle applications, ITT's global team has a full suite of solutions to meet our customers' specific requirements. We look forward to sharing our comprehensive portfolio with the dynamic UK market at Railtex 2019."

ITT will showcase a variety of solutions, including:

ITT Veam FRCIR Connectors are highly engineered metal circular connectors that are approved by Network Rail and available in 256 different layouts. FRCIR connectors have a minimized circular footprint and deliver optimal sealing in addition to extreme shock and vibration resistance in the harshest rail car environments.

are highly engineered metal circular connectors that are approved by Network Rail and available in 256 different layouts. FRCIR connectors have a minimized circular footprint and deliver optimal sealing in addition to extreme shock and vibration resistance in the harshest rail car environments. ITT Veam CIR M12 Connectors support an industry-leading 10 Gigabit-per-second Ethernet (up to Class FA ISO/IEC 11801 channel performance), and also have the ability to transfer data from WTB and MVB in the same connector. Developed specifically for rail vehicle-to-vehicle interconnection, CIR M12 connectors are fully compliant with the latest rail standards for fire and smoke.

support an industry-leading 10 Gigabit-per-second Ethernet (up to Class FA ISO/IEC 11801 channel performance), and also have the ability to transfer data from WTB and MVB in the same connector. Developed specifically for rail vehicle-to-vehicle interconnection, CIR M12 connectors are fully compliant with the latest rail standards for fire and smoke. ITT Cannon Trident Flame Retardent Connectors are a versatile and cost-effective range of easy-to-install connectors that utilize the leading Trident contact system. Perfect for circuit board and internal wiring applications, Trident Flame Retardent is rated for up to 13 A and 250 V ac.

are a versatile and cost-effective range of easy-to-install connectors that utilize the leading Trident contact system. Perfect for circuit board and internal wiring applications, Trident Flame Retardent is rated for up to 13 A and 250 V ac. ITT Cannon CTC Connectors area high-performance and cost-effective cable-to-cable solution that ensures reliable signal circuits in critical areas such as lighting systems, sensors and cabin accessories. The CTC series delivers a sealing rating up to IP69K, without the need for wedge locks or blind seals.

For more information about how ITT develops rail engineering solutions that help the world move forward, visit http://ittcannon.com/applications/rail-applications/.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, NY, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2018 revenues of $2.75 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT Veam and Cannon

ITT's Veam and Cannon brands are leading global manufacturers of connector products serving international customers in the transportation, aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial end markets. Both Veam and Cannon are part of ITT's Connector business, which produces a variety of connectors and interconnects that make it possible to transfer data, signal and power in an increasingly connected world. For more information, visit www.ittcannon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190508005067/en/

Contacts:

Investors

Jessica Kourakos

+1 914-641-2030

jessica.kourakos@itt.com

Customers:

Richard Miles

+44 (0)7920 266088

richard.miles@itt.com

Trade Media

Gregg Dinino

+1 585-340-9407

gregg.dinino@partnersandnapier.com